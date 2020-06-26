When Emraan Hashmi ranked Sushant Singh Rajput above Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and his next and last movie will be Dil Bechara, which will release online

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sparked a debate around Nepotism as fans of the actor feel that Sushant was always made to feel like an outsider in the industry, and since he didn’t get due credit, the actor lapsed into depression and eventually, claimed his life. Post Sushant’s demise, few Bollywood stars such as Ranveena Tandon, Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Abhay Deol, and others came out in the open talking about how the industry bigwigs make sure that outsiders are always left out.

Post Sushant’s demise, when and took to social media to mourn his death, netizens massively trolled them for their hypocrisy because fans claimed that while he was alive, Karan always made fun of Sushant on his chat shows, and now that he is dead, KJo is posting fake RIP messages for him on Twitter. Post the backlash, Alia, Karan, Sonam and other star kids restricted their comments section on Instagram. Post that, a host of videos from Koffee With Karan are going viral on social media wherein we can see Alia, Sonam and others making fun of Sushant, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video from the chat show wherein Emraan Hashmi ranks Sushant as a brighter future.

In the said video, we can see that while Mahesh Bhatt, on being asked to rank a bunch of Bollywood actors, he chooses over Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ayushmann Khurrana and when Emraan Hashmi was asked the same question, Emraan chooses Sushant over Varun and Sidharth and does not name Arjun, Aditya and Ayushmann.

