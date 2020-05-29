When an excited Virat Kohli said 'Yes' to pose with wife Anushka Sharma; Watch Video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a massive and loyal fan following on social media and looks like this video has cheered scores of fans. Watch below.

The extended lockdown is making everyone miss a million of things. One such thing is celebrity sightings. From their lunch and dinner dates to airport appearances, Bollywood celebrities have rarely been spotted in the last two months. And with the rising number of cases each day, looks like Mumbai and Maharashtra may continue to face an extended lockdown well into June. Amid this, the paparazzi have been sharing some fun throwback videos and one such video we came across was that of and Virat Kohli.

The B-town couple have a massive and loyal fan following on social media and otherwise. And looks like this video has cheered scores of fans. In the video, Anushka and Virat can be seen stepping out of a restaurant with a couple of friends when the photographer incessantly begin clicking them. They also ask Virat and Anushka to pose together for the camera. To this, an excited Virat replies 'Yes' and smiles wide for the camera.

During this lockdown, Virat gave an interview in which he spoke candidly about his relationship with wife Anushka Sharma. "When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her," the cricketer revealed with no qualms.

