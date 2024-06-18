When Farah Khan had to let go Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for Nana Patekar film; here’s what happened

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains a fan favorite to date. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the romantic drama film has now attained a cult status. On the other hand, Farah Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote as she revealed why she didn’t choreograph all the songs of the film.

Farah Khan recalls getting a call from Shah Rukh Khan to choreograph songs for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan recalled that she had already become friends with Shah Rukh Khan after having worked with him in Kundan Shah’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. She further recalled that the team of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had gone to Switzerland for the shoot, but Saroj Khan was late in reaching the sets. Thus, they reached out to her for a couple of songs.

She narrated how she got a call on her neighbor’s home, as they didn’t have a phone back then. While SRK and Aditya Chopra were on the line, the Jawan actor urged her to come to Switzerland for 2–3 songs, assuring everything (travel) would be organized by Yash Raj Films.

Farah Khan had to reject Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge for Nana Patekar's Yeshwant

However, the filmmaker had to apologize as she had her dates committed to Nana Patekar for the 1997 release, Yeshwant. Farah recalled telling them over the call, “Day after, I'm shooting with Nana Patekar and I can't ditch that shooting because I've got a bigger film.”

The Main Hoon Na director remarked that the set of Yeshwant wasn’t great, but Nana had requested her to do the choreography. Thus, she declined the other songs of DDLJ.

Aditya Chopra lauded Farah Khan's commitment

It was only when the team returned from Switzerland; that Aditya Chopra called her to meet him. She walked down memory lane as she revealed how the filmmaker had lauded her for her commitment.

“He said, ‘I really admire that you stuck to (your commitment). Not everyone does that. The minute you get a bigger film, you dump (the smaller one).' He had just one song left and asked me to do it. It was Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane,” she shared further adding how it is very important to keep one’s word only then people can trust you.

Interestingly, Farah stumbled upon a life-changing opportunity in Mansoor Khan’s 1992 release, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. It happened when Saroj Khan couldn’t turn up to choreograph Pehla Nasha and Farah got the chance to choreograph it.

