When Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were ‘on top down under’; Find out how
Check out this throwback picture from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Australia trip.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never hesitate in showering love on each other and always melt our hearts with their lovey-dovey pictures. Today too the filmmaker-turned-actor shared a picture from their Australia trip and we bet you cannot stop gushing over their cuteness.
In the picture which Farhan Akhtar shared, we can see both of them posing on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Both of them can be seen wearing the safety equipment given to them while they pose with the famous Opera House in the backdrop. The smile on their faces is proof of the fact that they enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Shibani is seen hugging Farhan, while he held her. Sharing this picture, Farhan wrote, “When we were on top down under.”
Check out the post:
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated for almost 4 years before they got married. Their wedding was attended by friends from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ashutosh Gowariker among others.
On the work front, Farhan will be donning the director’s hat after a long time. He will be directing ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The shooting will start next year.
