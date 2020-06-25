When Farhan Akhtar chose Sushant Singh Rajput as actor with brighter future over Varun, Arjun & Aditya; Watch

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 as he was found hanging in his room at his Bandra residence and although it’s been more than ten days to the actor’s untimely demise, fans and folks of the actor having penning down notes on social media remembering the actor and paying tribute to him. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to mourn the death of the actor, and soon after, netizens called out the actors for their hypocrisy and also started a debate on Nepotism as they felt that Sushant’s demise was a result of him being made to feel like a outsider by the industry bigwigs.

Post the Nepotism debate heated up on Twitter, , Shashank Khaitan, Aayush Sharma, among others have deactivated their Twitter accounts and as for , , and others, they have limited their comments section on Instagram. While some Bollywood stars have been called out for their hypocrisy, others such as Abhay Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ravir Shorey, and others have too, admitted that nepotism exists in the industry due to which outsiders are made to feel left out. Ever since Sushant’s demise, videos of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others from Koffee With Karan have gone viral on social media wherein they have rated Sushant on the bottom of the most talented or good looking actor list, however, today, we got our hands on a video wherein Farhan Akhtar, on being asked as to ‘Who according to you has a brighter future,’ and amongst , Aditya Roy Kapur, , , and Sushant Singh Rajput, Farhan Akhtar ranked Sushant as the top of the list.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's video from Koffee With Karan here:

