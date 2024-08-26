When Farhan Akhtar revealed mom Honey Irani once told him to live with Javed Akhtar for THIS habit; 'The first time I felt horrible...'

Farhan Akhtar has always been transparent about his experiences, sharing insights into both his personal and professional journeys. He has openly discussed the emotional turmoil he went through following his parents' separation. In a recent conversation with Faye D’Souza for her YouTube channel, Farhan revisited the challenges his mother faced while he was growing up and struggling with his drinking habit. The actor also added that it was the first time he felt horrible and his mother asked him to go and live with Javed Akhtar. He revealed feeling a deep sense of failure as a son when his mother discovered his struggle with alcohol.

Farhan, discussing the challenges Honey faced while raising him and Zoya, shared that she was a single mother managing both her children and a job. He reflected that, at that time, the last thing she needed was one of her kids causing additional stress. Farhan admitted to drinking and engaging in other troubling behaviors, and when he saw the impact this had on her, it reached a breaking point.

Honey eventually told him, “I’ve done my best, but I can’t do this anymore. Maybe you should live with your dad for a while.” Farhan felt he had failed her as a son and experienced a deep sense of guilt, thinking that she didn’t deserve such distress.

He mentioned that, although he wasn't treating his mother poorly, he was still adding to her stress, which she didn't need at that time. This awful realization, he said, motivated him to start working and make a positive change.

In the same interview, Farhan also shared how his childhood growing up with divorced parents greatly impacted his separation from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. The Don 3 helmer was fully aware of the impact his separation from Adhuna would have on their daughters, Shakya and Akira. He shared that it was challenging, particularly because he had experienced his own parents' divorce as a child and understood the feelings involved. Farhan expressed a strong desire not to put his own children through the same distress.

He explained that he and Adhuna aimed to address their daughters openly and honestly, emphasizing that their divorce had nothing to do with them or anything they had done. Farhan added that their decision to separate was a choice made between two adults, who, as friends, decided it was the best course of action. He acknowledged that while this was the best they could do, it was something he would have to live with for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, In the final episode of Angry Young Men, Farhan Akhtar shared that he felt a deep sense of anger and betrayal towards his father when his parents separated. Reflecting on that challenging period, he mentioned that he experienced a range of typical emotions that a child might go through while growing up.

Zoya Akhtar discussed the adjustment period following the separation, noting that it took time to accept her father's new marriage and adapt to the changed family dynamics. She highlighted Shabana Azmi's significant role in restoring a sense of normalcy.

Zoya mentioned that after the split, she and her brother lived with their mother, Honey Irani, and spent more time with her. However, she acknowledged that it took a while to return to a normal relationship with their father, and credited Shabana with helping to bring about that stability.

