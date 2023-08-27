'When Gadar 2 meets Barbie': Ananya Panday drops hilarious throwback pic of Chunky Panday with Sunny Deol

Ananya Panday is currently busy winning accolades for her performance in Dream Girl 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster romantic comedy, Dream Girl. The much-talked-about sequel, Dream Girl 2, has finally theaters and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film which sees Ayushmann transforming into the sizzling and sensational character of a call girl named Pooja, Dream Girl 2, is a hilarious joyride that is pulling crowds to the theatres. Amidst the ongoing hype and craze for the ‘Dream Girl’ – Pooja, the leading lady of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday, has shared a hilarious throwback photo of her father, Chunky Panday, and Sunny Deol that has taken the internet by storm.

Ananya Panday drops hilarious throwback photo of Chunky Panday, Sunny Deol with Gadar 2, Barbie, and Dream Girl 2 cross-over

On Saturday, Ananya Panday took her millions of fans and followers by surprise when she posted a funny throwback photo of her actor-father, Chunky Panday with the Gadar 2 star, Sunny Deol. The photos shared by the young B-Town diva are stills from the song Oye Pape Bachalo Tussi, a song from the 1993 film Lootere that starred Sunny Deol, Chunky Panday, and Juhi Chawla.

While Deol is seen donning a turban like Gadar’s iconic character — Tarar Singh, Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday is seen dressed up as a woman. In the song, Chunky can be seen wearing a pink dress and a blonde wig, just like Barbie. While captioning the hilarious throwback photo of Chunky and Sunny that surprisingly created an epic crossover between Gadar 2, Barbie, and Dream Girl 2, Ananya wrote, “Gadar 2 meets Barbie meets DreamGirl 2... can’t get over this... thank you @divyasolgama for finding these gems.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, Manish Malhotra react to Ananya Panday’s post

While Ananya’s post has left the netizens in splits, it also drew hilarious reactions from her family members and friends from the entertainment industry. Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 co-star reacted with a laughing emoji, and her father Chunky Panday followed suit.

Reacting to Panday’s post, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “I made these outfits for chunky and sunny in lootere my first film with chunky .”

“Love this” Ananya’s mom, Bhavna Panday commented.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Headlined by Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie also stars noted actors like Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh.

