When Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan made stylish appearances and headed for lunch in New York; See Pic

Suhana Khan is winning hearts with her style game in this throwback picture with mommy Gauri Khan.

’s darling daughter has been one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood for a reason. The young diva has now just been the talk of the town because of her father, but also because of impressive style statement. Besides, Suhana also happens to a social media star and she never misses a chance to win hearts with her panache. In fact, each of her pic on social media is a real treat for the fans.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Suhana wherein she was seen enjoying a lunch date with mommy Gauri Khan in a restaurant in New York. In the pic, Gauri and Suhana made for a stylish mother-daughter duo. While Gauri opted for a grey colour shirt style top, Suhana made millions of hearts skip a beat in her dark blue coloured outfit with a plunging neckline. Besides, her open hail and on point make up game was adding on to her panache.

Take a look at and Gauri Khan’s throwback picture:

To note, Suhana has been in New York for a while and has been finishing up her studies there. In fact, the diva often shares beautiful pics of herself from New York City and gives a glimpse of her happy moments there which also include her hangouts with her friends. And while Suhana has already managed to garner a massive fan following, there have been frequent reports about her big Bollywood debut, but an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

Also Read: Suhana Khan shares a sneak peek of her New York apartment & the breathtaking view of the skyline from it; PIC

Share your comment ×