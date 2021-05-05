When Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan made stylish appearances and headed for lunch in New York; See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Gauri Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood for a reason. The young diva has now just been the talk of the town because of her father, but also because of impressive style statement. Besides, Suhana also happens to a social media star and she never misses a chance to win hearts with her panache. In fact, each of her pic on social media is a real treat for the fans.
Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Suhana wherein she was seen enjoying a lunch date with mommy Gauri Khan in a restaurant in New York. In the pic, Gauri and Suhana made for a stylish mother-daughter duo. While Gauri opted for a grey colour shirt style top, Suhana made millions of hearts skip a beat in her dark blue coloured outfit with a plunging neckline. Besides, her open hail and on point make up game was adding on to her panache.
Take a look at Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan’s throwback picture:
To note, Suhana has been in New York for a while and has been finishing up her studies there. In fact, the diva often shares beautiful pics of herself from New York City and gives a glimpse of her happy moments there which also include her hangouts with her friends. And while Suhana has already managed to garner a massive fan following, there have been frequent reports about her big Bollywood debut, but an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.
Also Read: Suhana Khan shares a sneak peek of her New York apartment & the breathtaking view of the skyline from it; PIC