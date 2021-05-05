  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan made stylish appearances and headed for lunch in New York; See Pic

Suhana Khan is winning hearts with her style game in this throwback picture with mommy Gauri Khan.
9848 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan's throwback pic with Gauri Khan in unmissable Suhana Khan's throwback pic with Gauri Khan in unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Gauri Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood for a reason. The young diva has now just been the talk of the town because of her father, but also because of impressive style statement. Besides, Suhana also happens to a social media star and she never misses a chance to win hearts with her panache. In fact, each of her pic on social media is a real treat for the fans.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Suhana wherein she was seen enjoying a lunch date with mommy Gauri Khan in a restaurant in New York. In the pic, Gauri and Suhana made for a stylish mother-daughter duo. While Gauri opted for a grey colour shirt style top, Suhana made millions of hearts skip a beat in her dark blue coloured outfit with a plunging neckline. Besides, her open hail and on point make up game was adding on to her panache.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan’s throwback picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

To note, Suhana has been in New York for a while and has been finishing up her studies there. In fact, the diva often shares beautiful pics of herself from New York City and gives a glimpse of her happy moments there which also include her hangouts with her friends. And while Suhana has already managed to garner a massive fan following, there have been frequent reports about her big Bollywood debut, but an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

Also Read: Suhana Khan shares a sneak peek of her New York apartment & the breathtaking view of the skyline from it; PIC

Credits :Gauri Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Gauri Khan on Suhana Khan's 'end colourism'post: I am proud of her for standing up for herself
Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan pamper themselves to a salon session as they go out and about in Dubai
Suhana Khan raiding her mom Gauri Khan's closet for a dress to pose for pic is every millennial daughter ever
WATCH: Suhana Khan sings 'Dheeme Dheeme' for bestie Ananya Panday in UNSEEN video and it's all things fun
Suhana Khan strikes effortless poses as mom Gauri Khan turns photographer for her; See PHOTOS
Suhana Khan's expression as she basks in the glow of sunlight in a PHOTO is sure to leave fans in awe