When Gauri Khan revealed how kids Suhana and Aryan Khan 'learnt to deal' with the paparazzi

It has been a few tough days for Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan as their eldest son Aryan Khan continues to be in custody in the cruise drugs bust case. Today, Gauri Khan also marks her 51st birthday and son Aryan's bail plea hearing is slated for Friday afternoon.

While the superstar parents will be waiting with bated breath for the court hearing and result, on Gauri Khan's special day we remembered the time the doting mother spoke fondly about her kids. Back in 2019, Gauri appeared for an interview with Zoom TV and spoke about her love for design, her kids and the pressure of social media.

When asked how her first two kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, deal with the paparazzi and what's written and said about them in the media, Gauri revealed that it's become a 'way of life'.

She said, "Both Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. Aryan's been away for 8 years and Suhana has been away for seven years. They don't really face that. Once in a way, when they are back for their holidays they do get papped. But I think they are all okay with it. Because it's not a constant pressure they are in every time they step out. They are not stepping out in Bombay. They are stepping out wherever they are studying, whichever part of the world."