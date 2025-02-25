When Govinda broke off his engagement with wife Sunita and wanted her to become like Neelam: ‘I played dirty’; THROWBACK

Bollywood star Govinda married his longtime partner Sunita Ahuja in 1987, but their love story had its fair share of challenges. Now, with rumors of a possible divorce after 37 years together, an old revelation has resurfaced. The actor once admitted to breaking off his engagement with Sunita, wishing could be like, or emulate Neelam Kothari. He also confessed to keeping his marriage with Sunita a secret from Neelam, acknowledging that his actions were unfair.

In a 1990 interview with Stardust, as cited by Indian Express, Govinda reflected on his bond with Neelam Kothari, admitting that their contrasting backgrounds initially made him hesitant. However, as they spent more time together on multiple film sets, their friendship deepened, and he developed strong feelings for her.

The actor found himself constantly admiring Neelam, even in front of his then-partner, Sunita. His admiration led him to compare Sunita to Neelam, often urging her to adopt similar traits.

He said, "I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. I would tell her to learn from her. I was merciless." This created tension in his relationship, as Sunita stood firm on not changing her identity for anyone.

He revealed that his relationship with Sunita Ahuja began as a calculated attempt to gain romantic experience for his roles. However, what started as a casual connection soon became serious, leading to an engagement. Despite this commitment, his growing affection for Neelam complicated matters.

During an argument with Sunita, a comment about Neelam prompted Govinda to end the engagement. He said, "I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her." He admitted that if Sunita hadn’t reached out after five days, convincing him to reconsider, he might have pursued a future with Neelam. Yet, his sense of responsibility toward Sunita prevented him from abandoning their bond.

Govinda also acknowledged that Neelam Kothari, focused on her career, wasn’t interested in marriage at the time. He felt their differing social backgrounds, her polished upbringing compared to his modest roots, would have made a relationship difficult to sustain.

After marrying Sunita, Govinda kept the news private, even from Neelam, with whom he continued working closely. He admitted to using his connection with Neelam for professional advantages and regretted not being honest about his marital status, recognizing this as a betrayal of trust. "I played dirty with her. I should have told her that I was married," he admitted.

Meanwhile, according to ABP News, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja might be on the path to officially ending their relationship. Adding to the speculation is the actor’s rumored closeness with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. While no names have been revealed, this alleged connection is believed to be a possible factor in the increasing rift between them.