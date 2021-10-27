When Govinda’s mother asked him to recite Gayatri Mantra 21 lakh times at the age of 14

Govinda initiated his career in 1986 which has now spanned several decades. The star has several amazing performances in comedic and dramatic parts. Many of his films from the ’90s are still on the watchlist of the current generation. According to a report in Zoom, Govinda spoke about being tremendously ill at the age of 13. Govinda went on to share that he was severely ill at the age of 13 and used to have no strength in his bones. He mentioned that he found it hard to even walk on the hard.

Govinda also mentioned that his mother asked him to chant Gayatri Mantra 21 lakh times when he turned 14. and because of that faith, said the actor, he never fell ill again so severely. The actor also credited his mother's blessings for his success. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Govinda gifted his wife Sunita a BMW. Sharing photos with his ladylove on the festival, the actor wrote, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona!"

Earlier in the year, Govinda spoke to Pinkvilla about recovering from COVID 19. He said, “To begin with I would suggest everyone to look after their sanity and mental health, and to not let anything affect your morale, especially those who suffer with high blood pressure. Because negative emotions can affect your health, and you cannot let that happen at this point.”

