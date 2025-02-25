When Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja said 'Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai' on being asked about actor

It seems like there’s trouble in paradise for B-town veteran Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Several news reports indicate that the couple is allegedly headed for divorce. Amid these shocking rumors, Sunita’s statement, “Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai,” has now gone viral. Read on.

Govinda has been happily married to his wife, Sunita Ahuja , for the past 37 years. The couple has two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. In the past, Sunita has been vocal about her relationship with her husband in multiple interviews. Hence, their fans and well-wishers were taken aback when news of their possible separation made headlines.

Now, Sunita’s statement about her husband is going viral online. Earlier this month, on Valentine’s Day, Sunita was spotted in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Dressed in a red dress, she looked perfect for celebrating the festival of love. However, when the paparazzi asked her about Govinda’s whereabouts, she humorously said, “Sir apne Valentine ke saath hai.”

She was quick to clarify to the media, saying, “Gadbad mat samajhna. Sir apne kaam ko bohot pyaar karte hain, toh unka kaam unka Valentine hai. Mujhe mazak karne ki aadat hai.” (Don’t take me wrong. Sir loves his work so much that his work is his Valentine. I have a habit of joking.)

The buzz around the couple making their separation official stemmed from rumors that the veteran Bollywood star is getting close to a 30-year-old Marathi actress. However, no names have emerged, and there is no evidence to confirm these claims. Neither Govinda nor Sunita has commented on the matter.

However, Govinda’s secretary, Shashi Sinha, addressed the rumors and told ABP News that there is no truth to these reports. She stated, “I always stay with Govinda Ji, and there is nothing like this. Sunita must have given some interviews, and someone must have exaggerated her words, which is why such news is spreading.”

When Sunita spoke to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, she revealed that they live in separate houses. The Bollywood wife explained that they have two homes—her bungalow is located opposite Govinda’s flat.