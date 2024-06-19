When Hansal Mehta was supposed to direct Gangs of Wasseypur instead of Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee wanted to put his money

Gangs of Wasseypur is known as one of the cult classic films of Bollywood. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is hailed by millions of Indian cinema lovers for its hard-hitting narrative and direction. Apart from that, the film heavily contributed to the popularity of several talented actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more.

Now critically acclaimed filmmaker, Hansal Mehta has opened up about how he was supposed to direct GoW earlier and had discussed it with Manoj Bajpayee too. He also revealed one request he had for Kashyap while leaving the film for him.

Hansal Mehta on letting Gangs of Wasseypur go for Anurag Kashyap

During an interview with Mid-Day, Hansal Mehta recalled working on Zeishan Quadri's story for a few months. He also talked about discussing the film with Manoj Bajpayee who was doing nothing at that time. While the actor agreed to play the lead in the film, he also expressed his interest in putting some of his money into the project because Mehta was having trouble finding the producer.

Meanwhile, Zeishan discussed the film with Anurag Kashyap who called Mehta and told him that he won't take it if he was already working on the project. However, the Scam 1992 director asked him to take the movie because he didn't have a producer and it was an 'impractical dream' for him. But he also requested him to take Manoj in the lead because he was already promised the role.

Hansal Mehta on Anurag Kashyap giving a new dimension to Gangs of Wasseypur

Hansal also shared that Anurag Kashyap created the origin story of Sardar Khan and that part wasn't written initially. He also added that Manoj was supposed to play the role of Faizal Khan earlier which was played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui instead. "It was more of City of God kind of film at that time. Anurag just went completely audacious... that was like his most audacious piece of works," he concluded.

Manoj Bajpayee on working with Anurag Kashyap for GoW

Gangs of Wasseypur helped Manoj Bajpayee rekindle his friendship with Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap. Before he discussed the film with Hansal, both of them were going through a bad phase of their friendship and it was all sorted because of the project.

Interestingly, Manoj was also not on the talking terms with Anurag Kashyap. In 2023, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor recalled the filmmaker giving him a call to discuss GoW. He said, "that one call kind of demolished all the issues.”

More about Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part black comedy crime drama which released in 2012. Even after 12 years of its release, it's still considered as one of the best crime dramas of Bollywood.

