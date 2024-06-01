When Heeramandi’s Taha Shah refused to cry for a scene; additional director says ‘Usne mujhe tang kiya’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has received a lot of praise since its release on the OTT platform Netflix on May 1. Audiences have liked the characters’ performances in the series, making it a popular web show.

Now, the writer of the show, Snehil Dixit Mehra, has shared her experience of working on the series. She shared there was a point where she felt Taha Shah had annoyed her.

Snehil Dixit opens up on Taha Shah’s crying scene in Heeramandi

In a recent chat with Bollywood Life, Snehil shared how at one point in time, it had become difficult for her to do the crying scene with Taha. She reveals, “There is one scene jahaan Taha Shah ne mujhe tang kiya tha (annoyed me).”

She reveals that there was this scene where she wanted him to cry to which he said, ‘Aadmi thodi rote hai (men don’t cry)”. She then mentions how they had to do retakes but eventually, he agreed as he’s sweet and felt that she was like a sister for him so he would do it.

Snehil opens up about her experience as a first-time director

Snehil shared how she would feel working with veterans like Farida Jalal, and ace cinematographers Sudeep Chatterjee and Mahesh Limaye. She recounted how she felt nervous when she had to tell Farida Jalal to do something. Talking about Mahesh Limaye, she said though she was very nervous to work with him, he made her feel comfortable.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan among others. The royal set-up, powerful performances, and interesting dialogues have mesmerised the audience. It takes you into a whole new world which is dreamy and magical. It is the story of courtesans who took an active part in India’s freedom struggle.

