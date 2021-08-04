When Honey Singh revealed how his wife Shalini stood by him during shoot of India's Raw Star

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Honey Singh has been in the headlines after his wife Shalini Talwar accused him of alleged domestic violence. The wife of the singer has also approached a Delhi Court for physical, mental and emotional abuse from her husband. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tania Singh has issued notice to the singer and given him time till August 28 to file a reply in the matter. However, in the past, there was an incident when the singer had praised his wife and also revealed how she supported him during the shoot of India’s Raw Star.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Honey Singh had introduced his wife Shalini during a show. He had said, “A day before India's Raw Star was to be launched, I was feeling nervous and refused to shoot. But my wife Shalini helped me. She took me back to the studio and stood there till the time I shot for the episode. She has been my support system. A true friend whom I listen always and I believe that she is always right.” The couple got married on January 23, 2011.

ANI had tweeted, “Case filed against Bollywood singer & actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it.”

In her application, she has stated that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of the singer, his parents and his younger sister.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

