When Hrithik Roshan admitted he misjudged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be just a pretty face with no talent

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, and Guzaarish

We all know that and have shared screen space in films such as Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish and Dhoom 2, and today, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the War actor wherein he said that he was wrong when he said that Aishwarya was just a pretty face with no talent. Well, during an interview, when Hrithik was asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he had said that he is not very sure about Aishwarya’s acting talents. In an old interview, Hrithik had confessed that he initially thought Aishwarya was just a pretty face with no talent and later, after having worked with her, Hrithik had admitted that he felt foolish that he misjudged her.

After working with Aishwarya, Hrithik realized that he was totally wrong in judging Aishwarya and that sometimes it so happens that beauty takes over so much of other talents and so, after working with her, he realized that Aishwarya is someone with a lot more mettle than what shows on her face. Also, when Hrithik was quizzed about when was the time he felt that he misjudged her, the actor had said that his changed his thoughts after working with Aishwarya for the first time in Dhoom 2 as she was totally surprised to see her commitment and approach to work.

On the work front, while Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen reuniting with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for her next. Also, a few weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Rai Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and while, Aish and Aaradhya have returned home, Big B and Abhishek continue to be in the hospital

Credits :Rediff

