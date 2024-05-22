When Hrithik Roshan advised sister Pashmina to bring 'authenticity' for Ishq Vishk Rebound, latter says she gets 'mentorship from him'

Earlier today, the song from the film Ishq Vishk Rebound was dropped by the makers. The launch of the track Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar was attended by Pashmina Roshan and others.

During the event in Mumbai, the actress opened up about the pressure to live up to her family name. She also recalled the wonderful advice that her cousin Hrithik Roshan gave him. Read on!

Pashmina Roshan reveals Hrithik Roshan gave her THIS advice

Rajesh Roshan’s daughter and Rakesh Roshan’s niece, Pashmina Roshan, will be soon seen with Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in Ishq Vishk Rebound. On May 21, the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar was released by the team.

During this event, Pashmina shared that Hrithik Roshan advised her to be authentic. Hindustan Times quoted her saying, "Unse mujhe sirf unki advice hi nahi, unki mentorship bhi milti hai. What he tries to tell me all the time is aap jo kaam karr rahe ho, usme aap authenticity lao, apna 100 percent do, if you do these two things, you're set. This is the main advice he gives me again and again. (It's not just advice; I also get mentorship from him. He tells me all the time that no matter what I do, I must bring in authenticity and give it my 100 percent.)"

The actress also spoke about trying to live up to the name and legacy of her family name. She stated that she is proud of the legacy her family holds and the work all of them have done. “The pride, the luck, the support that I have come with, the pressure is to live up to that. To live up to their advice, to live up to their work, to make a place for myself in the industry where they have the hearts of the audience, that’s pressure,” she concluded.

After the song's release, Hrithik took to his Instagram stories and reshared it with the caption, “Love the song!” The teaser of the romantic drama was released a couple of days ago. The film is expected to hit theaters on June 21.

