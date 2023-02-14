When Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra had dance face-offs; Karan Johar reveals ‘Adi won year after year’

The highly anticipated Netflix docu-series The Romantics released today, and it celebrates legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy, and its impact on Indian pop culture over the last 50 years. Directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, the four-episode docu-series features celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others. In the second episode of The Romantics, Karan Johar , Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan talked about the time they met Aditya Chopra as kids, and how Aditya Chopra would win every dance competition when they were younger.

Karan Johar said that he met Aditya Chopra as a child and he did not like him at all! “I used to go once a year at this birthday party and a group of kids, they were all fans of Adi. Like, Adi was their team leader. And they all spoke in a certain kind of Hindi film language that I was pretending to not like. So I would go home and tell my mom, ‘I’m not going back. They’re too filmy for me,’” said KJo. He also said that Aditya Chopra would win ‘every dance competition year after year after year’. “And who was number two to him? Hrithik Roshan,” added KJo.

Abhishek Bachchan on Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan’s dance face-off

Abhishek Bachchan said that they would have dance competitions at birthday parties as kids, and Hrithik and Aditya Chopra would compete against each other. “When we had birthday parties, there was the inevitable dance competition, and the dance competition was the domain of two people. Two rivals. Two opposite sides of style. The minute they’d walk into the party, they’d just be looking at each other with that stare. It was almost like a Western showdown.”

Hrithik Roshan also said that Aditya Chopra’s dances were ‘pretty amazing’. “It’s amazing. I don’t know what happened. He was supposed to be the one who grows up and does those moves,” said Hrithik.