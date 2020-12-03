When Hrithik Roshan lost his calm after getting mobbed by paparazzi & fans at a Durga Puja Pandal

We stumbled upon a throwback video when Hrithik Roshan got angry after getting mobbed by his ardent fans and the shutterbugs. Check out the video below.

It is no secret that celebrities are adored by the masses and they often get mobbed by their ardent fans and of course by the paparazzi. And, many times, a star loses his cool and gets irked. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to , many actors have been mobbed by their fans and media in the past. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when Bollywood’s Greek God , who enjoys a huge fan base, faced a similar situation and got irked.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video where the War actor and his father Rakesh Roshan can be seen getting angry after they got mobbed by fans and paparazzi. The video is from the time when Hrithik along with his father attended Durga Puja Pandal. In the video, irked Rakesh can be heard saying, “Is this a way to behave, they are getting on us.” From clicking selfies with his fans to ignoring media questions, the Kaabil star's expressions say it all. He is looking angry in the video. Hrithik also performed pooja with his father.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk has completed 20 years in the film industry early this year. Talking about the same, the actor had earlier told IANS, that he thinks he has become more forgiving and at the same time, he has started trusting himself more, adding that the last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride.

Hrithik was last seen in the action flick War with Tiger Shroff. He is likely to return to the big screen with his next film in the Krrish franchise.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's pic with Hrithik Roshan & story behind how she ended up meeting him is a true blast from past

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×