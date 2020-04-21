When Hrithik Roshan met King of Pop Michael Jackson while shooting for Kites with co star Barbara Mori

Back in 2008-09, a few months before Michael Jackson's untimely death, Hrithik Roshan met him while shooting for Kites in Los Angeles.

's films and varied characters have always made ample noise at the box office. His last film, War, went on to make new and break box office records. From Super 30 to Agneepath, the actor has won many hearts over. However, he has also seen his fair share of flops. Films like Mohenjodaro, Guzaarish and Kites did not do the kind of business he would have hoped for. But did you know that while shooting Kites, India's very own Greek God met The King OF Pop.

Back in 2008-09, a few months before Michael Jackson's untimely death, Hrithik Roshan met him while shooting for Kites in Los Angeles. The picture which is almost older than a decade now, also has Hrithik's Kites co-star Barbara Mori. The trio are all smiles for the camera and even dressed in their best. As per reports, Michael and Hrithik were shooting at the same location in LA but were on different floors.

Check out Hrithik and Michael Jackson's photo below:

Amid these trying times, Hrithik Roshan is making sure to do his bit for the public. Apart from donating to the public, Hrithik has also appealed his fans and followers to stay indoors and stay safe. The actor also recently came forward with to encourage COVID 19 survivors to donate blood. Hrithik had also revealed on social media how amid this lockdown his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to stay closer to their sons.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×