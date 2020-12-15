When Hrithik Roshan spoke about how he overcame his injuries & did all the action sequences in War; WATCH

Check out a throwback video in which Hrithik Roshan talked about the action sequences he did in War. He also opened up on how he overcame the injuries that he incurred.

Bollywood’s heartthrob is well-known for several hit films like Krrish, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, Bang Bang, Super 30, and more. Hrithik is also known for his good looks and chiselled body. He enjoys a fan following because of his stellar performances in films and for his superb dance moves. Recently, we came across a throwback video of the handsome actor wherein he spoke about his injuries and talked about how he shot the action sequences for the 2019 film War.

When asked about how he managed to do all the actions sequences in War despite having several injuries, Hrithik said, “Life is difficult and you don’t have choices. Either you do it or you don’t.” Ask him about his experience of working with Tiger Shroff (who idolizes Hrithik), the Mission Kashmir actor said, “One Tiger in the board is very important. It’s incredible to work with him.” Later, when asked about his insecurities while sharing screen space with other lead actors, he said, “Security is a big thing when you are talking about a two-hero film or one song with two heroes.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s throwback video here:

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is soon going to team up with director Siddhart Anand for another film. According to Bollywood Hungama’s report, a source close to the actor said, “Sid had narrated this idea of making a big scale action thriller against the backdrop of FIGHTER JETS. If you were bowled over Hrithik’s presentation in War, be assured, it’s Hrithik in a never seen before larger than life avatar here in this aerial action thriller.” Meanwhile, the actor will be also seen in Krrish 4. His dad Rakesh Roshan has confirmed the same.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan drops a PIC of dad Rakesh Roshan taking dip in the pool with kids; Preity Zinta calls it 'cute'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×