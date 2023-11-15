‘When I don't watch we win!’ Amitabh Bachchan’s witty post after India beats New Zealand; fans react

India won! The excitement, the nervousness, the wait is finally over. Cricket lovers haven’t left the screen since the nerve-racking World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand started today. However, Amitabh Bachchan didn’t watch the match and that’s probably the reason why the Indian team won the game. Well, this is what the megastar thinks.

The men in blue played really well making their spot in the finals of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. After their impressive win, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and joked that the reason why they won was because he didn’t watch the game. In his tweet number 4831, the Paa actor penned, “When I don't watch we WIN!.”

After his witty tweet, fans took to the comments section and shared their two cents on it. One user wrote, “Player of the season aapko hi milega sir” while another commented, “Thanks sir for not watching this match.” A third one penned, “Hahahahaha I also have my totkas Sir, only thing is we should win and we always win.”

During the match, several Bollywood celebs were spotted in the stands watching the game live on the grounds. Among them was the trending couple of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. As usual, actress Anushka Sharma was present to cheer for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. In addition to them, Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor, ace actor John Abraham along with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Guneet Monga, and others were also spotted at the stadium.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Apart from being a veteran actor, he is also an avid sports lover who likes spending time sharing his thoughts on social media. In his elaborate career of decades, Big B has given so many impressive movies like Brahmāstra, Pink, Piku, Satyagraha, and many others. This year, we saw him making a cameo appearance in his son Abhishek Bachchan’s film Ghoomer followed by playing akey role in the action movie Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Currently, the star is filming for a couple of projects including The Umesh Chronicles, the bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly. Amitabh Bachchan is also excited to be working in the Tamil-language film Thalaivar 170 along with senior actor Rajinikanth.

