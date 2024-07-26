When Irrfan Khan wasn't convinced by Radhikka Madan's drunk acting in Angrezi Medium; 'Main pakad loonga'

Irrfan Khan was one of the most terrific actors that Hindi cinema will forever be proud of. The late actor is remembered for his versatile acting prowess and how he could speak from his eyes.

Irrfan's last co-star Radhikka Madan, who collaborated with him in the 2020 film, Angrezi Medium, recently reminisced a fond memory of working with him.

Radhikka Madan remembers shooting a drunk scene with Irrfan Khan

In a new interview with Filmygyan, Radhikka Madan shared her experience of performing a drunk scene in the presence of Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium.

Radhikka expressed that director Homi Adajania asked her to amplify the emotion while playing a drunkard. While the Sarfira actress was acting drunk, initially she couldn't convince Irrfan.

Talking about the preparation for her scene, the Angrezi Medium actress said, "My director really wanted me to amp it up, hum dono ne jo prep kiya tha, [we were acting drunk]. Irrfan sir came on set and unhone bola, 'jhuth hai, main pakad loonga (Irrfan said it's a lie, I will catch it)."

Radhikka recalls she later made Irrfan confused

In the same interview, Radhikka Madan reminisced about prepping for the scene so that her acting looks convincing to the late actor. Radhikka expressed that she reached a level of "drunkenness" where Irrfan Khan got confused and couldn't make out if the actress was drunk or not.

"We reached a place where he was like 'I am not sure' and that's what we rolled," she added.

When Radhikka Madan 'regretted' not talking enough to Irrfan on the sets

In a recent interview, Radhikka Madan shared that she regrets the fact that the actress didn't spend much time with Irrfan Khan during the filming of Angrezi Medium.

Radhikka said that she was busy focusing on her character and saw Irrfan as her father. "I thought I would have a lot of time with him to discuss movies, acting, and craft once after the film but he was going through so much," she expressed.

Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, Radhikka Madan was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira in which she played the role of his on-screen wife.

