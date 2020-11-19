When it was Shraddha Kapoor Vs Nora Fatehi in a dance battle and fans were too amused to pick a winner; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are among the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback video of their dance battle that left the internet in splits.

Actress and Nora Fatehi shared screen space in this year's film Street Dancer 3D and it was their killer dance moves that stole the show in the flick. However, the two ladies did not just lock horns on the screen but even took on each other off the screen at a party held by the cast and crew of SD3. What happened next was a series of hilarious moves by the two ladies that did not just set the floors on fire but also left the audience rolling with laughter.

We stumbled upon a throwback video of the party where Nora and Shraddha challenged each other for a dance battle on Kalank's song 'First Class' and what followed was a series of quirky moves. While Shraddha showed off her energy and cool attitude, Nora flaunted her quirky moves in style. Both ladies had a gala time as they hilarious grooved to the tunes of Kalank's song. Even though they were challenging each other, it didn't appear as if they were taking it seriously and that also showed off in their hilarious moves.

Wondering who won in this epic battler? Well, after seeing the hilarious video, we bet you too would find it hard to pick a winner and will be left ROFL.

Take a look at Shraddha and Nora's dance battle video:

Meanwhile, the two ladies also sizzled on screen in the film Street Dancer 3D and their epic dance routines in the film managed to inspire many dancers across the nation. Currently, Shraddha is busy with her preps for her upcoming projects including Nikhi Dwivedi-backed Naagin trilogy and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with . On the other hand, Nora was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's video, Nach Meri Rani. Her dance moves once again left everyone in awe.

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor looks fresh as morning dew as she flaunts her post workout glow in mirror selfie; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×