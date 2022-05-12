When Jacqueline Fernandez drove Ferrari for the first time with Michele Morrone on Mud Mud Ke sets; VIDEO

Jacqueline Fernandez had teamed up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for a music video titled Mud Mud Ke. They collaborated with Desi Music Factory and the peppy song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Goes without saying, the song marks Morrone's Indian debut and the label's first international collaboration. After its release, the song became an instant hit, and Jacqueline and Michele’s chemistry was also liked by many.

Now, an unseen, throwback video from the sets of Mud Mud Ke is making rounds on the internet, which is goofy and equally adorable. In the video, Jacqueline can be seen driving the car while Michele is sitting next to her. She can also be heard saying, “That is crazy, I have never driven a Ferrari before.” When asked if they are excited, Michele said, “A lot.” In addition to this, as for the song, Tony Kakkar has lent music to Mud Mud Ke, and Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Earlier, on collaborating with Michele, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Speaking about her professional career, Jacqueline has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which is slated to release on Diwali this year. On the other hand, Jacqueline will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus. The movie is slated to release on Christmas this year and will be witnessing a massive clash with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath: Part 1.

