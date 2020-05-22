When Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter danced on Dhadak's title track and sent fans into a frenzy; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look amazing as the two groove on Dhadak's title track in this throwback video shared by a fan during the promotions of their 2018 film.

and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was jointly produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios. Dhadak was the remake of the Marathi film Sairat which was released in 2016 and was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie featured Janhvi as Parthavi Singh Rathore, a young upper-class girl whose life turns tragic after she elopes with a lower-class boy. On the other hand, Ishaan portrayed the role of Madhukar Bhagla, a young college student hailing from a middle-class family who loves Parthavi and will do anything for her.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Janhvi and Ishaan grooving to the famous title track of the film. This video shared by a fan was taken in the year 2018 during the promotions of the film in Pune. Janhvi looks stunning in a pink coloured netted flared skirt and a white crop top. On the other hand, Ishaan looks uber cool donning a black and yellow t-shirt with blue denim. The two look amazing as they dance on Dhadak's title track on the stage for their fans in Pune. As the two young actors dance on stage, we can see the fans on the mall going crazy over Janhvi and Ishaan.

For the uninitiated, Dhadak was a commercial success and was originally scheduled to release on 6 July 2018 but was postponed and had its worldwide theatrical release on 20 July 2018. Khatter's and Kapoor's performances were praised by all and the two garnered a lot of fans from this film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon; however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date will be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen in the thriller film Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra, the movie was all st to release in June but due to the current situation going on in the country it has been postponed and a new release date shall be announced soon.

