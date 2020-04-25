When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s offbeat yet stylish looks stole the show on the red carpet

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have always rocked the red carpet with their style. In a throwback photo, both Janhvi and Khushi prove why they are the style icons of Gen-Y. Check it out.

When we talk about style icons for the Gen-Y, Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister come to mind. ’s daughters always manage to steal the limelight whenever they step out together on the red carpet. Be it their stunning looks in gowns or just offbeat style, Janhvi and Khushi always leave fans in awe of their outfits. While in a recent TikTok challenge, Janhvi revealed that Khushi is more stylish among the two, fans feel that both Kapoor sisters manage to slay whenever they step out.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon one such picture of the Kapoor sisters in which they can be seen winning hearts with their offbeat yet stunning ensemble. Back in 2019, when and starrer Bharat released, Janhvi and Khushi made it to the screening and slayed on the red carpet in offbeat looks that ended up becoming a trend among their fans. While they stunned in unique patterns, it was their confidence on the red carpet that stole the show.

In the throwback photo, we can see Janhvi clad in a printed white halter neck top with beige cargo pants and white heels. Her hair is left open and her statement earrings are a stunning piece of accessory to elevate the whole understated look. On the other hand, Khushi can be seen slaying in a brown colour turtleneck with a colourful printed blazer with matching pants. Her brown pumps and golden hoop earrings added more chicness to the offbeat yet stylish look. When the two sisters were posing on the red carpet, they manage to leave fans gasping for breath.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Janhvi and Khushi are spending time together at home. From chilling at home to indulging in TikTok video sessions, Janhvi and Khushi are spending the self quarantine time in the most millennial way. For Janhvi, on the work front, her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, a new release date may be announced. She is also a part of ’s magnum opus Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

