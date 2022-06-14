When Janhvi Kapoor CONFESSED not doing women-centric films consciously: Just doing roles that excite me

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. Whenever she makes a public appearance, she makes heads turn with her dazzling avatars. Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. The actress went on to do women-centric movies like ‘Roohi’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena.’ Meanwhile, the Ghost Stories actress had confessed that doing women centric films was not a conscious decision.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress was asked if it was a conscious decision on her part to do women-centric films like ‘Gunjan Saxena’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Mili’ or ‘Good Luck Jerry.’ To which the actress said: “I don’t think it has been a conscious decision. I have just been doing the kind of films that excite me, roles that excite me. Honestly, I have been chasing some stuff, and at the end of the day as an actor, you can only perform in things that you are ultimately chosen for. And these are the films that ended up coming together for me and I am extremely thankful for that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.