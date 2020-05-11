When Janhvi Kapoor did NOT want to share her mom Sridevi’s hugs with sister Khushi Kapoor; SEE PHOTO

Sridevi was known to dote on her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Janhvi shared an adorable throwback photo of her mom and sister with her photobombing. Check it out.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is among the stars whose love for her mom and legendary star is well known. Even after mom’s demise, Janhvi always remembers her fondly and often shares adorable throwback photos with her from childhood. Janhvi’s sister, too was extremely close to her mom and both sisters often drop adorable photos with their late mum on social media. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Janhvi shared a number of throwback photos from her childhood and last night, she dropped yet another cute click.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi remembered the times back in the days when she didn’t want her sister Khushi to be around mom. In the adorable childhood photo, later Sridevi can be seen cuddling and holding Khushi in her arms while Janhvi can be seen making a cute face at them in the backdrop. The cute little Dhadak star surely didn’t like seeing her mom Sridevi showering her love on Khushi back then and she shared this memory on social media on Mother’s Day.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor captures an adorable father daughter moment of Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor; See Photo

Janhvi captioned the photo as, “TBH to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khush.” Seeing this adorable glimpse from Khushi and Janhvi’s childhood, one can’t help but see how much the Kapoor sisters miss their late mum. Sridevi left for the heavenly abode back in 2018 when she passed away due to accidental drowning. Since then, Janhvi and Khushi often remember their mom fondly by sharing her photos on social media handles.

Check out Janhvi’s throwback photo with Sridevi and Khushi:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Janhvi and Khushi are spending time with dad Boney Kapoor. A day back, Janhvi shared an adorable photo of Khushi cuddling up to her dad while spending time at home together. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Takht. While Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are slated to release this year, Takht is yet to begin the filming process.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×