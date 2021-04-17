When Janhvi Kapoor recalled about Sridevi being worried about comparison between them: I feel the pressure now

In an earlier interview, around the time of Dhadak’s release, Janhvi Kapoor has mentioned that Sridevi did not want people to compare Janhvi with her and that she felt the pressure of it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak was released in July 2018 and her superstar mother passed away suddenly in February of 2018. Sridevi never got the opportunity to watch her daughter shine on a 70mm silver screen just like she did for over 4 decades and nearly 300 films. Janhvi mentioned in a chat with DNA that Sridevi was not easily impressed by something however she had seen the rushes of Janhvi from the shoot of Dhadak and ended up liking Janhvi’s performance.

Coming from a film family has its advantages but there is a constant meter of comparison and it can weigh heavy when someone’s mother is perhaps the great actress of her generation. On being asked about the expectations from her very first film and comparisons with her mother, Janhvi said, “Yes, definitely. Earlier, that was something my mom would worry about. She had once said, ‘I hope you’re not compared to me because I have done 300 films and this is your first’. I, somehow, never thought about it. I feel the pressure more now than I did when I was shooting Dhadak.”

Janhvi emphasized the point that she does not want to disappoint the people who have showered immense love on her family for generations but she certainly wants to create her own identity. One of Janhvi’s upcoming films Dostana 2 has gotten into a bit of controversy with reportedly Kartik Aaryan not being a part of the film anymore. Dostana 2 will see a little revamp in the cast and an official announcement will be made soon. Another one of Janhvi’s upcoming films is Good Luck Jerry which is set in heartland India produced by Anand L.Rai.

Credits :DNA

