When Janhvi Kapoor REVEALED 'feminism' is extremely close to her heart: Gender roles are deeply ingrained in..

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading Gen-Z actresses and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. And while she’s a papparazzi darling, she can stay away from the madding crowds. Her social media may be abuzz with gym and travel pics but the diva is beyond it all. She has often spoken about her bond with her family members, her likes, dislikes, her films, how she deals with social media trolling, her mother, late actress Sridevi and many more. Apart from this, the actress had once revealed that she is a feminist and that feminism is close to her heart.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress was asked about the issue that is close to her heart. To which, the actress had said, “I think feminism is extremely close to my heart. I feel some people don’t even realise how deeply ingrained gender roles are not just in our country but all over the world no matter what strata of society you come from.” She has also done women-centric movies like ‘Roohi’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena.’ Meanwhile, the Ghost Stories actress had confessed that doing women centric films was not a conscious decision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ in which she will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. To note, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7. The film will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow.

The Roohi actress has a slew of interesting projects in pipeline. She will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.