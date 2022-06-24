When Janhvi Kapoor REVEALED she is a fan of literature: It's very therapeutic

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Apart from movies, the actress has a love for travelling, literature and dance. But do you know she also a fan of literature and also loves to write poetry?

In a throwback interview with Vogue, the actress had revealed that she is a fan of literature. The 25-year-old said, “It's very therapeutic. You saw my copy of the Dhadak script—it was covered in notes." Not only this, during the promotions of Dhadak, co-star Ishan Khatter had revealed that she loves to write poetry. Back in 2018, the actor also recited a self-written poem for her late mother Sridevi, at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

On the work front, Janhvi recently shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, 'GoodLuck Jerry' is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled to release on April 7 next year. The movie marks Varun’s first collaboration with Janhvi and the team had recently gone to Paris to shoot for the next schedule of the movie.

Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi' for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. ‘Mili’ will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film.