When Janhvi Kapoor said Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor's presence in her life made her 'secure and stronger'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. And while she’s a papparazzi darling, she can stay away from the madding crowds. Her social media may be abuzz with gym and travel pics but the diva is beyond it all. She has often spoken about her bond with her family members. Speaking of which, the actress had once revealed how Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor brought change into her life. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children from his first wife, Mona Shourie, while Janhvi and Khushi are from his second wife, Sridevi.

Janhvi, in an interview with Filmfare, said that she got two more siblings at a later stage of her life. She added that Arjun and Anshula's presence in their (Janhvi and Khushi) lives have made them secure and strong individuals. "I think having Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don't know who else can say that and I think that I'm extremely lucky and it doesn't get better than that."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. She is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Bawaal’ co-starring Varun Dhawan.