When Janhvi Kapoor said her mother Sridevi wanted her to be a doctor: I am sorry mom, but...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses and Gen-Z sensation in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter after which she did films like ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Ghost stories.’ Apart from being an actor, she is a papparazzi darling, but can still stay away from the madding crowds. Her social media may be abuzz with gym pictures, fashion shoots and travel pics but the diva is beyond it all. She has often spoken about her bond with her family members. Speaking of which, the actress had once revealed that her mother, late actress Sridevi wanted her to become a doctor.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kapoor had revealed that when she expressed her interest in joining the film industry, Sridevi was not keen on her daughter’s career taking the same route as her own. “When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor," the 24-year-old said. "I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor.’” Kapoor even revealed that it was her father, Boney Kapoor, who eased Sridevi into the idea of their daughter joining Bollywood.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Janhvi and Boney Kapoor are all set to share screen space as actors for the very first time! The duo will be shooting for an ad tomorrow. The real-life father and daughter will be seen together sharing the same relationship in reel-life for the very first time. Our source reveals that the shoot for the same is all set to happen tomorrow, on the 21st of June, in the city of Mumbai. Needless to say, they are extremely excited about this special collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.