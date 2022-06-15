When Janhvi Kapoor said she has become increasingly 'indifferent' due to social media trolling

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures, work updates, family photos, and other life events with her fans. Meanwhile, with social media comes trolling, especially when he or she is a star kid and Janhvi is new to it. Netizens have found several reasons to troll the actress over the years. However, earlier the Roohi actress had opened up about how she deals with social media trolling and the negativity. She had said that she has become indifferent to it.

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi had said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.” The actress at times gives it back to the internet trolls in her unique style. Some time back, she shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot and mentioned that people asked her to reflect and she is doing exactly the same in a super shiny long gown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.