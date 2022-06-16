When Janhvi Kapoor said she wasn't named after Urmila Matondkar's character in Judaai: Mom and Dad really...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of this generation. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter after which she did films like ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Ghost stories.’ She is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, taking a break from her movies, lets talk about how the Gen-Z sensation was named Janhvi. Well, the actress had once revealed that she was not named after Urmila Matondkar’s character in Judaai.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress was asked if it is true that she was named after Urmila’s character in Judaai. Replying to the question, the Dhadak actress had said, “No, I was not named after Urmila’s character in Judaai. I think dad just really liked the name from before the film and mom did too. I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So, I feel it really resonated with her in that sense.”

For the unversed, ‘Judaai’ was produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor and her mom, late Sridevi was one of the lead actors in the film. The film also featured her uncle Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

