When Janhvi Kapoor spoke about misconceptions related to her: I'm the hardest working person on set

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting her next film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. This is for the second time they will be sharing the screen space after Roohi. In between this, the actress today shared the teaser of her upcoming film Mili. Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the survivor thriller movie is a remake of his Malayalam film Helen. Recently in an interview the actress also opened up about misconceptions related to her.



I am the hardest-working person on the set:

While talking to GoodTimes, the Good Luck Jerry actress said that the biggest misconception about her is that people think that I am privileged and I don’t know what is hard work? “I may not be the most talented or most beautiful but I know that I am the hardest person working on the set,” the actress added. Janhvi also shared about her career choices and said that she loves to experiment. “I can easily get bored and I cannot do the same thing again and again,” she was quoted saying.

Career:

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar, among others. She has been seen in films like Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry.