When Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage is made in heaven; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor was extremely close to her mom and legendary late actress Sridevi. Back in the days, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor went on Salman Khan’s TV show with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. A video of Janhvi and Khushi is doing rounds from the episode and it surely is a cute memory.

Among the most well known and talented stars in Bollywood, late actress was among the few who left an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. Sridevi wasn’t just a talented actor but also a loving wife to Boney Kapoor and doting mom to Janhvi Kapoor and . While Janhvi stepped into Bollywood back in 2018, her connection with other Bollywood stars has been since childhood due to her mom Sridevi and producer Boney’s friends. Back in the days, Sridevi and Boney went to ’s TV show Dus Ka Dum with Janhvi and Khushi and a video from the same is going viral.

In a video from the show that featured Sridevi and Boney as Salman’s guests, we get to see little ones Janhvi and Khushi in the audience. Sridevi’s cute daughters were seen clad in casuals and looked adorable. During a question, Salman is seen turning to Janhvi and Khushi to ask about what they feel about marriages. Salman asks Janhvi, “Do you believe that couples are made in heaven?” Hearing this, Khushi responds ‘I don’t know,’ and then gives the mic to her sister Janhvi to respond to the superstar.

Janhvi then tells Salman that she doesn’t know if all marriages are made in heaven but she knows that her mom and dad Sridevi and Boney’s is surely among them. As a little girl, Janhvi says, “'I know mom’s and dad’s is made in heaven.” Well, surely everyone knows about how much Boney loved his late wife Sridevi. After her demise, several times, the producer broke down at events while talking about the legendary star. However, his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi stood by him like a rock. Indeed, fans love Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi and the proof is this video,

Check out Janhvi’s reply to Salman about Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage:

Meanwhile, recently, Dabboo Ratnani shared a throwback photo of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi that has broken the internet. The adorable family of 4 looked perfect together. However, post Sridevi’s untimely demise, the family was left heartbroken. Meanwhile, Janhvi went on to debut in Bollywood back in 2018 and now, is gearing up for her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

