When Janhvi Kapoor was mistaken for Sara Ali Khan by paparazzi; Here’s how the Dhadak star reacted; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debut in 2018, and while Janhvi has had only one release till date, Sara has had three release in theatres. That said, we all know that Sara and Janhvi both enjoy a massive fan following and today, we got our hands on a video in which the paparazzi mistake Janhvi for Sara Ali Khan. In the said video, as soon as Janhvi steps out of her vanity, paps called her Sara Ji Sara Ji (Sara Ali Khan). While it made her quite uncomfortable, she handled the situation quite gracefully and her reaction totally won hearts.

In the said video, as soon as the paparazzi address Janhvi Kapoor as Sara ji, this Dhadak actress is heard saying ‘jaan pooch kar bola aapne,” and passes a smile instead of showing any sort of anger. Well, we totally love the way Janhvi handled the situation. That said, as we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is quarantining at home with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister , and on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on Netflix.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite , and Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. Also, a few days back, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to inform that her driver had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and while all her family members and staff members tested negative, her drive has been sent to the quarantine centre by the BMC.

