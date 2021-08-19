When Jaya Bachchan praised bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She’s a strong lady with lot of dignity

The elite Bachchan family always manages to be the talk of the town, be it for their media appearances or attending family events. Speaking of and her daughter-in-law , the two reportedly share an amicable bond with each other. Fans have seen glimpses of it in several of their past interviews. When Jaya Bachchan appeared on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan in 2007, she heaped praises for the Jodhaa Akbar star. To note, at the time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was gearing up to tie the knot with Abhishek Bachchan.

During her appearance, when asked Jaya about the soon bride-to-be, the veteran couldn’t hold back her smile and said, “She’s lovely, I love her. You know I have always loved her. I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot back in 2007 and have been married for over fourteen years now. The couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their baby daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. The Hum Dil De Chuke Saman star often takes to her social media to chronicle special moments of their lives.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie will mark Aishwarya’s return to the silver screen after almost four years. On the other hand, even husband Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. He will next feature in Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed Bob Biswas and Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi.

ALSO READ| Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a strict mother to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan? Find out here