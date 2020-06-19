When Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur talked about nepotism and why star kids should not be blamed for it; Watch

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and next, she will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

Mrunal Thakur is again one of the few television actors who have made it big in Bollywood and after her international film- Love Sonia, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut in 2019 in ’s Super 30. Later, she was seen in John Abraham’s Batla House and next, she will be seen romancing in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofan. That said, as we all know, Mrunal Thakur has worked hard to make her way into the industry, and unlike star kids, she has no godfather in the industry and therefore, we are sure that Mrunal had her own share of struggles. At a time, when internet is raging with the debate on Nepotism as post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens have been pointing fingers at nepotism and camps for forcing the Kedarnath actor to claim his life as he didn’t get the due he deserved, today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Mrunal Thakur, wherein she is seen talking about nepotism and interesting, Mrunal has said that star kids cannot be blamed for being born to filmy families.

In the video, when Mrunal is asked about Nepotism, this Super 30 actress says, “Unka koi fault nahi hai yaar, they are star kids. It’s we as common people who are so intrigued to know Ki unki life mein kya chal raha hai.” Thereafter, Mrunal went on to cite an example that had her say that media is somewhere to be blame for also treating star kids with utmost importance. Mrunal shared, “I’ll give you one simple example- Awards night chal rahi thi, and interview session was happening, I was in the middle of an interview, and the media ran behind the star kid, now tell me,” and after a brief pause, Mrunal shared another instance from an awards ceremony wherein she said that while she and Janhvi Kapoor, both, won an award, while Janhvi was given the speech, she wasn’t as she said, “I have been awarded as best actor critic, and same as Janhvi being awarded the same night and I was not even handed the speech and I am not saying that I was jealous or something. I am just saying it’s not their fault. Stop pointing nepotism, nepotism.”

Before signing off, Mrunal said that in an industry which is replete with debates on nepotism, there is also place for outsiders and citing her own example, Mrunal said that “There is a big full stop here for casting me and Avinash in Ghost Stories,” adding, “Nepotism doesn’t exist inside, it all depends on the audience and media and you respect media and I feel what I am today is because of the media.”

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: Gallan Goriyan: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur will make you wear your dance shoes with their peppy number

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×