When Juhi Chawla compared Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan and mocked him for his physique

Juhi Chawla made her debut with the movie Sultanat post being crowned Miss India. The actress starred with in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and thereafter, she became quite a successful actress in B-town. Back in the day when came to Mumbai to work in Bollywood, his Fauji director planned on making the movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman with him. And in fact, when the movie was taken to Juhi Chawla, she loved the film.

On being asked about the hero, she was not only told that it is a new actor, but she was told that the actor (SRK) looks a lot like Aamir Khan when asked about the hero. Juhi went on to sign the film but when she saw Shah Rukh on sets during the first day of the film's shoot, she questioned, how is he like Aamir. In fact, this also caused the actress to get a little upset. This incident was narrated by Juhi during an interview and she went on to say how this is what her reaction was and she was left wondering how is he like Aamir.

By the time, the movie was shot completely, Shah Rukh and Juhi became great friends at the end of it. Even though the movie did not go on to make great numbers at the box office, their friendship only grew thereafter. And today, as we all know, the two of them are also business partners and they jointly own the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

