When Juhi Chawla revealed why she turned down offer of working with Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Juhi Chawla is an Indian model and actress who stepped into Bollywood with the film Sultanat in 1986. In the following decade, she proved her mettle as a talented actress with movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Lootere, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and many more. In an earlier interview, the actress revealed why she turned down working with Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Juhi Chawla said she made some ‘foolish decisions’

As Juhi Chawla turned 56 on November 13, we take a look at her old interview with Rediff wherein she spoke about turning down working in movies that later became a blockbuster hit. Juhi worked with Madhuri Dixit in Gulaab Gang. In the interview, the actress shared that the only time she got a chance to work with Madhuri was in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. However, she rejected working with the actress.

Revealing the reason, Chawla opined, “Back then I didn’t want to play the second lead to Madhuri. At that time, I was a little bubble-headed. You make foolish decisions,” she said adding that she also rejected Raja Hindustani and Judaai. “All these films went on to become blockbusters. I am responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom.”

Juhi Chawla on her rivalry with Madhuri Dixit

In the same interview, the Duplicate actress shared that Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, and herself were all rivals. “The rivalry remained for some years,” she divulged adding that they used to meet only on occasions. “We would just exchange pleasantries and wouldn’t talk beyond that. We all worked in solo heroine films. Very rarely have I done films with two heroines. There were constant comparisons,” she concluded.

Juhi Chawla’s work front

She is not just an actress but has also co-produced movies like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Asoka, and Chalte Chalte. We last saw her in the film Sharmaji Namkeen with Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, and other stars. She also acted in the comedy-drama film Friday Night Plan and the web series Hush Hush with Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Soha Ali Khan.

