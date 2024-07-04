When Juhi Chawla's mother-in-law cancelled her 2000 wedding invites for THIS reason; recalls getting married at home

Juhi Chawla is one of the most popular actresses of her time in Hindi cinema. Juhi received a big break in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside the then-debutant Aamir Khan in 1988. The actress and former Miss India, who became quite successful in the 1990s, decided to settle down one fine day and married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995.

Juhi recently spoke about how she got overwhelmed with the idea of her grand wedding.

Juhi Chawla praises her mother-in-law for supporting her during the wedding

During a recent interaction with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Juhi Chawla remembered how her mother-in-law's sweet gesture won her heart while the wedding day was approaching. Juhi shared that her MIL cancelled her wedding invitations as the actress felt a bit overwhelmed back then.

Juhi said that her mother-in-law recalled around 2000 wedding invites sent to guests around the globe.

"She convinced the family to not have the big wedding and I got married at home with just the family and closest friends in attendance. So with just 80-90 people present. Imagine your mother-in-law cancelling the invites that had already been sent out," the actress added.

Juhi Chawla talks about her low-key wedding

Elaborating on her feelings, Juhi reminisced that she was supposed to get married while the actress had "big" films in her kitty. The actress once broke down while missing her late mother and feeling low about her career before her wedding.

The Ishq actress recalled that she was thinking about her mom and how she would have to give up her career. The actress added that she was initially unhappy before discussing her feelings with her mother-in-law.

Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta have two children, a daughter, Jhanvi Mehta and a son, Arjun Mehta.

Juhi Chawla's work front

Juhi Chawla made her debut with Sultanat in 1986. She has worked in movies like Ishq, Yes Boss, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Bol Radha Bol, Darr, Deewana Mastana, Aaina, My Brother Nikhil, Jhankaar Beats, and Gulaab Gang.

The actress was last seen in Friday Night Plan in 2023.

