When Kabir Khan and Aditya Chopra went silent after signing Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was the film that later shaped into YRF Spy Universe. But back then when Salman, Katrina, and director Kabir Khan collaborated for the YRF Productions film, the team itself was enough to take the excitement of the audience to peak. Remember the historic opening the film took at the box office upon its release?

Kabir Khan recently opened up about casting Salman and Katrina together for the film and producer Aditya Chopra's reaction to it.

Kabir Khan shares Aditya Chopra's reaction to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's casting for Ek Tha Tiger

During an interaction with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Kabir Khan talked about how he along with YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra visited Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment to discuss the film. The filmmaker recalled that Katrina Kaif was already cast for the role of Zoya and since she and Salman had just broken up, he didn't feel 'comfortable' approaching Salman for the role of Tiger.

But when Salman agreed to do the role, it was a big moment for both Kabir and Aditya Chopra. Kabir shared, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I were driving back from Galaxy (apartment) to Yash Raj Films and we were silent because we had just cast Salman Khan for the first time for Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger), Katrina was (already) there. I think for about 5-10 mins we kept silent and then he said, 'yaar bahot badi casting hai' (Friend, this is an incredible casting). And the very next day we announced it."

Advertisement

Kabir Khan on how Salman Khan suggested Katrina Kaif to sign his film New York

In the same interaction, Kabir revealed that Salman and Katrina were dating each other at the time he discussed New York with her. The actress wasn't convinced by the film and Salman suggested her to do it.

Kabir shared, “Salman asked her ‘how was the meeting?’ She said ‘there is a new filmmaker who has made one film and he offered me a film. It’s interesting but I don’t know’. Salman asked ‘who is the filmmaker?’ so she said ‘There’s this guy called Kabir Khan’. So apparently, Salman said ‘aankh band karke picture sign kar lo (don't think too much, sign the film), I have met the boy’."

Interestingly, Kabir Khan is one of the best friends of Katrina Kaif now.

ALSO READ: Kabir Khan recalls his epic reaction when Katrina Kaif called him ‘sir’ on New York sets: ‘Your boyfriend is…’