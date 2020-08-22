  1. Home
When Kangana Ranaut went for a school picnic with friends and posed for photos with teacher and friends

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Dhaakad and the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut surprised her million of fans when she made her Twitter debut yesterday. Informing the same, Kangana recorded a video and expressed the pressing need to come onto Twitter as she informed her fans that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after, fans of the actress trended #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter and later, the Queen actress thanked her fans by penning an appreciation post which read, ““So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter Folded hands immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome Smiling face with 3 heartsFolded handsRed heart…”

And today, Kangana Ranaut dig deep into her archives to share a major throwback photo from her school picnic when they visited Naina Devi temple. In the photos, we can see Kangana posing for a photo  in the temple while in the other photo, Kangana is seen standing in the bus posing with her friends, and alongside the photo, Kangana wrote, “Here’s a major #throwback to school picnic, ummm don’t remember which temple is this,Naina Devi may be!! Any guesses Himanchalis? I must have been twelve here and that’s my teacher Satish Shukla ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school..”

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is quarantining in Manali with her parents, and on the work front, she will next be seen in Dhaakad and the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi.

Check out the post here:

