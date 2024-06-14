When Karan Johar didn't want to see Taha Shah Badussha which left Heeramandi actor 'heartbroken'

Taha Shah Badussha entered Bollywood in 2011 with Luv Ka The End alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Despite starring in several films thereafter, he gained prominence after portraying Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, leading to his newfound popularity.

Recently, he opened up about his audition experience with Karan Johar and shared feelings of being 'heartbroken' after the incident.

Taha Shah Badussha opens up about near-miss opportunity with Karan Johar's project

In an interview with Social Kandura, Taha Shah Badussha recounted a near-miss opportunity with Dharma Productions. After persistently seeking an audition for five to six months in Mumbai, he received a call from Shanoo Sharma. He revealed that she informed him about Karan Johar wanting to audition a girl but suggested Taha could also audition alongside her, with a possibility of Johar noticing him. Taha eagerly seized the opportunity and agreed to the proposal.

The Heeramandi actor continued, “I finished a prior shoot commitment, and I was under their building when I got a call from Shanoo. And she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry, Taha, but Karan doesn’t want to see you."

He mentioned that she asked about his location and replied that he was far away. He then returned in an auto, feeling deeply 'heartbroken' by the news that Karan had shown no interest in meeting him.

Taha recounted how he chased Karan Johar's car down the street and eventually managed to reach the audition. He mentioned that he ran after Karan Johar's car, informing him that he had just secured a film role and requesting his contact information. Johar kindly provided his number and inquired about his well-being, even offering him water. This marked their first meeting. Subsequently, Taha visited Johar's office and secured the audition for Gippi.

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, premiered on Netflix on May 1st. Set in the pre-Independence era, the show explores the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi. Alongside Taha Shah, the series stars a stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and more.

