When Karan Johar fainted out of stress on the sets of SRK, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Nikkhil Advani was the chief assistant director on the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In a recent chat with Film Companion, he recalled an anecdote about the luxurious costume and art budget of the film and how Karan Johar fainted out of stress. Nikkhil said, “I’ll tell you a story about Yash Johar that a lot of people in the industry know. We had all heard the narration of K3G and the star cast that Karan (Johar) wanted. One Sunday, Yash Johar called me to office. It was just me, the associate producer and him.”

Nikkhil further said, “He asked us what we thought the budget of the film should be. I had no clue what to do. I took an A4 size paper and put down some headings like actors, crew, costume, art… and I think we calculated a budget of 24 crore. He took that piece of paper, folded it and kept it in his pocket. Cut to the first day of Bole Chudiyan, we have 200 dancers, 500 junior artists and the six mega stars on set. Karan has fainted out of stress and he’s lying on a bed in a make up room and directing on a walkie talkie. My ADs are flying all over the place. It was insanely hot. Someone was wearing an outfit from some antique Banarasi sari that Manish (Malhotra) had cut up and it was now falling down.”

Nikkhil continued, “All this nonsense was unfolding and Yash Johar called me outside the set for a chat and took out that A4 size paper. He said, ‘Do you remember how much you had kept for the art budget of the film’. I said, ‘I don’t know. What was it? Don’t irritate me now. Karan has gone and fainted.’ I could talk to him like that. He said your entire art budget for the film was ₹3 crore, and this set alone is more than that. He tore up that paper, handed it to me, and said, ‘Now go make your film’.”

