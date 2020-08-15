When Karan Johar revealed directing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was an 'indelible experience'

In a 2019 magazine piece, Karan Johar was all praises for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's poise and perfection as an artist. The actress-director duo had worked for the first time in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

After years of having an inclination to work with her, final had the opportunity to direct in his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Arguably, it was the best that the Miss World 1994 has looked on-screen. Moreover, fans were not just bowled over by the scintillating chemistry between Aishwarya and but were also captivated by the 46-year-old actress' charismatic performance as poetess Saba Khan. On a variety of occasions, KJo has gushed about Rai and how he had a tremendous time collaborating with her.

The Peacock Magazine's September 2019 issue was an ode to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Timeless Star as they celebrated 25 years since the actress was crowned Miss World. Karan was amongst the chosen few to say kind words about the actress and the filmmaker was extremely affluent with his praises. "Aishwarya exudes spectacular beauty and immense grace! Her poise and perfection as an artist has always been her mainstay and she continues to rule the hearts of millions across the world," Johar gushed.

"I have had the pleasure of directing her and it will always remain an indelible experience of my career," the 48-year-old director shared with Peacock Magazine.

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family recently got the good news that along with Aishwarya, and Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also tested negative for COVID-19 and was allowed to finally go home.

