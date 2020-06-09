When Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that Bollywood is a 'political and manipulative industry'

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the industry being manipulative back when talking about her film Heroine, and well, read on to know what did she speak about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from raising her voice and being upfront about her ideologies, be it about her opinion on marriage and motherhood or her career, among other things. The actress has, in fact, believed in talking without filters and has been upfront in all her interviews. Currently, the actress has been at home along with her husband and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. She keeps sharing photos and videos from her time at home, and fans sure can't seem to get enough of it.

Back when she worked in Heroine, the actress did receive a lot of love, even though the movie did not perform very well at the box office. None the less, during an interview, when the actress was asked to point out two dialogues from the film that seem to be out there, she went on to mention a dialogue, that says, “Is industry mein ya toh manipulate karo, ya manipulate ho jau.” She went on to add how it is the truth after all and that the industry is political and manipulative.

Further, she quipped how actors are after the same roles, there are films that get snatched away, and so on and so forth. In fact, she also said how she has been manipulated herself, even though she hasn't manipulated anyone since she thinks from the heart and you cannot be calculating. However, she did reveal how she has spent nights crying, and well, it seems to be just the way with the industry, after all.

Another dialogue that she quoted was, "Mumbai daily ke editor ho. Stars ki dosti tumse nahin tumahri kursi se hai.”

